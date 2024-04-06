Loons Stave off Late TinCaps Push, Earn First 2-0 Start Since 2015

April 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Two two-run innings and stout defense ensured a Great Lakes Loons (2-0) 5-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-2) on a sunny 53-degree Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Dylan Campbell drove in three of the five Loons runs today. With two on, one out, and a 1-1 tie, the 2023 4th-round pick hit a fastball into centerfield, 102 mph off the bat. It scored Noah Miller, who singled home Jordan Thompson on the prior at-bat. Miller and Campbell have driven in six of the eight Great Lakes runs through the first two games.

In the seventh, the Loons aided by two errors, put two in scoring position. Campbell ripped a single to left field, plating both, a 4-1 lead. An additional insurance run was manufactured on the bases. Sam Mongelli singled, stole second, and was scored via an eighth-inning Nick Biddison RBI single.

Great Lakes' pitching was stellar through the first eight innings. Fort Wayne's Kai Murphy lifted a two-out, 2-0 pitch over the right field fence in the first inning. Loons starter Jared Karros from there, sat down the next seven and erased Homer Bush Jr.'s leadoff single in the fourth by forcing a double play.

Karros, exactly, like game three in the Midwest League East Championship Series, finished five innings.

In their last hope, Fort Wayne got a leadoff single, and three walks to get a run. After recording one out, Franklin De La Paz was ousted for Jonathan Edwards. With the bases loaded, 17-year-old Ethan Salas poked a ball into center to make it 5-4. Edwards, after a walk that reloaded the bases, forced a game-ending popout.

Sam Mongelli has three stolen bases through the first two games. The 2023 10th-round pick had four through 31 games in Low-A and ACL in 2023. Michael Martinez, in his first affiliated-ball appearance since 2021, worked a scoreless frame.

The Great Lakes Loons look for an opening weekend series sweep. Fort Wayne and Great Lakes square off on Sunday, April 7th, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases after the game.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

