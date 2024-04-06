South Bend Takes Opening Day Duel in Quad Cities 3-1

Davenport, IA - Last season, the South Bend Cubs swept the Quad Cities River Bandits in three games on opening weekend in Davenport. In 2024, they're off to a similar start after taking game one of the season on Friday night by a final of 3-1. Behind a masterful pitching staff performance that featured 16 strikeouts, and offensive prowess from all areas of the lineup, South Bend has won back-to-back opening day ballgames.

Facing right-hander Ben Kudrna, who they went up against in 2023 as well, the Cubs got off to a quick start thanks to their youngest player. 18-year-old Jefferson Rojas was the second batter of the game, and in the top of the 1st inning, South Bend's first hit, run, and home run of the season came on the same swing. Rojas' first at-bat in the Midwest League will be remembered for an opposite-field drive over the wall, marking his first South Bend Cubs home run.

With a 1-0 lead, 20-year-old left hander Drew Gray got the start for the Cubs. Gray, a top-30 Chicago Cubs prospect, like Rojas, struck out the side in his first Midwest League inning. It was the start of a massive strikeout day for South Bend.

Insurance runs came at a premium for the Cubs, as they took advantage of two opportunities the rest of the night to extend their lead. In the top of the 3rd, Jonathon Long rifled a single up the middle to score Brett Bateman. In his South Bend Cubs debut, Bateman was on base four separate times. With three walks, a base hit, RBI, run, two stolen bases, and a strong game in center field, Bateman made a strong impression in the South Bend lead-off spot.

After Gray departed following three scoreless innings, returning Cub Tyler Santana added three shutout frames of his own. Although the Cubs cruised for much of the night, Quad Cities had their chances, and left 10 men on base, including two each for three consecutive innings.

Santana earned the win with five strikeouts and only a walk surrendered, along with three hits. Also in his 2024 debut, Chase Watkins returned to the Cubs and posted two shutout innings with one hit allowed, no walks, and four strikeouts.

South Bend's final RBI came courtesy of Bateman, after an Ed Howard base hit and stolen base. In the 9th, Jose Romero earned the save, although the River Bandits did get their only run of the ballgame in the final frame. Still, South Bend celebrated another opening day victory.

It will be a quick opportunity to already win the series on Saturday night for game two in Davenport. Grant Kipp will start for the Cubs with first pitch scheduled from Modern Woodmen Park at 7:00 PM EST.

