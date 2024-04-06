Four-Run Inning Does in Chiefs Saturday

April 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Appleton, WI - Five straight Timber Rattlers batters reached base in the bottom of the fifth and led to four runs in the frame to pull away from the Chiefs 6-3 on Saturday.

With the game tied 2-2, back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases against Peoria reliever Tyler Bradt. Then, a double from Gregory Berrios plated a pair to make it 4-2. The next batter, Jadher Areinamo, connected on his first hit of the year, a two-run single, to double the Wisconsin lead to 6-2.

For the second consecutive contest, Wisconsin drew first blood. After a two-out walk, the Timber Rattlers pieced together a rally. A ringing double from Jesus Chirinios scored catcher Ramon Rodriguez from first. Following a Terence Doston single, Dylan O'Rae singled off of Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After going 12 innings without an extra base hit, the Chiefs bats came alive in the top of the fourth. With Leonardo Bernal at first, Zach Levenson ripped a double down the left field line to put two men into scoring position. Two pitches later, Michael Curialle doubled to the gap in left center to tie the game, 2-2.

The Chiefs staged a mini rally in the seventh. Won-Bin Cho, who collected three hits Saturday, doubled to cut the deficit to 6-3. Cho has three hits and three stolen bases through the season's first two games.

With hard-throwing Yerlin Rodriguez tasked with the top of the ninth, a hit by pitch and a walk brought the tying run to the plate for Peoria. However, Rodriguez retired Cho and Brody Moore to end the contest.

Wisconsin starter Alexander Cornielle covered five innings Saturday, scattering just two runs. He earned the win. Tyler Bradt, who replaced Rincon after 3 2/3 innings, was tagged with the loss in relief.

The series finale is set for Sunday in Appleton. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. from Fox Cities Stadium.

