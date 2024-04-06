'Caps Open 2024 with a Win

April 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps opened the 2024 season by splitting a doubleheader with the Lake County Captains Saturday evening at Classic Park - shutting out the Captains 2-0 in the first game before falling 3-1 in the nightcap.

Whitecaps pitchers dominated, posting 14 strikeouts and allowing just two hits before the offense fell silent in the second game, managing just three base hits in the losing effort.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the first inning in game one, as Luke Gold grounded into a double play that allowed Seth Stephenson to score from third, giving the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, starter Garrett Burhenn enjoyed a dominant start, tossing 3.1 scoreless frames with six strikeouts before reliever Michael Bienlien concluded the fourth inning with a punchout - maintaining the 1-0 advantage. Luke Gold added a vital insurance run in the sixth inning with a solo homer - the first home run of the 2024 season - as relievers Colin Fields, Tanner Kohlhepp, and Trevin Michael combined for three shutout innings with no hits and seven strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the shutout victory.

The 'Caps once again took an early lead in the second game, with Isaac Pacheco driving in Carlos Mendoza on an RBI single, securing the 1-0 lead. Whitecaps starter Jaden Hamm made an impressive start to his Midwest League career, striking out seven batters. However, a fifth-inning three-run double from Jorge Burgos turned the tide in favor of Lake County, leading to the Whitecaps' defeat in the nightcap.

The Whitecaps and Captains each begin the 2024 season with a record of 1-1. In his debut, Whitecaps pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp (1-0) picked up his first Midwest League win, while reliever Carlos Marcano (0-1) suffered the loss in the nightcap. Shortstop Danny Serretti finished as the only 'Caps player with base hits in both doubleheader games.

The Whitecaps are set to wrap up this three-game series against the Lake County Captains from Classic Park on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Righties Dylan Smith and Carter Spivey get the starts for West Michigan and Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

