Hunter, Collier Blast Home Runs in Dragons 8-5 Win on Saturday

April 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Cade Hunter blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the fourth inning and the Dayton Dragons held on to defeat the Lansing Lugnuts 8-5 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons and Lugnuts have split the first two games of the season-opening three-game series that will conclude on Sunday at 1:05 pm.

A crowd of 7,598 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

After being shutout in the season-opener on Friday night, the Dragons started fast on Saturday when Cam Collier launched a long home run to right field with two men on base in the first inning to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

View the Collier home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1776667015324774838

Lansing battled back with two runs in the third and one more in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3. But in the bottom of the fourth, Jay Allen II drew a one-out walk and Hunter followed with a home run to right field to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead. They added another run in the sixth, loading the bases with one out before a long fly out off the bat of Ruben Ibarra brought in a run to make it 6-3.

View the Hunter home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1776682440486006934

Lansing again battled back, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth to pull within a run at 6-5. But in the bottom of the eighth, Allen II delivered a two-run single to left field to build the Dayton back to a three-run margin at 8-5.

Luis Mey pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save. Reliever T.J. Sikkema earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Dayton starting pitcher Jared Lyons showed an excellent breaking ball at times in the early innings, striking out six over his three innings of work. Lyons allowed two runs on three hits with three walks.

The Dragons finished the day with seven hits. Allen had two hits and two runs batted in. The homers by Collier and Hunter were the first two of the year for the Dragons.

"I just looked to be aggressive coming off last night," said Collier. "I just got my pitch and I knew I could help my team."

After being shutout on Friday, Collier said the hitters took a different approach on Saturday.

"We got together as a team. We talked about it. We said we're going to come out more aggressive the next day, and we did," said Collier.

Notes: Dayton center fielder Carlos Jorge, who left Friday's game with an apparent leg injury in the bottom of the ninth inning after stealing third base, said the injury was a cramp and he felt he would be ready to play without missing much time. Jorge was given the day off on Saturday.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-1) host Lansing (1-1) in the last game of the three-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Javi Rivera will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Jacob Watters. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.