TinCaps, PNC Bank Going to Bat for Small Business

June 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced the "Going To Bat for Small Business" program in collaboration with PNC Bank. The inaugural program will provide an opportunity for small businesses to be selected from a pool of peers for their business accomplishments and positive community impact in northern Indiana. Two businesses will be chosen as the 2023 winners and recognized this summer with hospitality and marketing assets valued at over $8,000.

"As a national main street bank, PNC is committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana. "Small businesses are the cornerstone of our neighborhoods and play a critical role in fueling economic growth, job creation, innovation and diversity in our goods and services. We are proud to team up with the TinCaps as we look to elevate small business positively impacting our backyard."

Small businesses in Allen County and the immediate surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated. Two nomination rounds will take place, one from June 2 -July 3, 2023 and another from July 3 - Aug. 1, 2023. Submissions from round one will automatically rollover to round two.

The nomination portal opens at 10:00 a.m., June 2 and closes at 5:00 p.m., Aug. 1. Nominations can be submitted at https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.

"The TinCaps are excited to start this campaign with PNC Bank in our market. Our small business community is valuable to our city especially to the growth of downtown Fort Wayne," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We thank PNC for their dedication and commitment to the 'Going to Bat for Small Business' program and the chance to work together to make a positive difference in our community and help spotlight our small businesses."

The 2023 small business honorees will be selected by a committee comprised of representatives from small business support organizations, economic development professionals, local media members and other small business advocates. The selection committee will evaluate businesses on key criteria such as unique products or services offered, compelling growth story, value provided in the community and future plans to provide a positive impact in the community.

"Forbes magazine recently recognized Indiana as the best state to start a business. This is not only inspiring for our businesses, but our workforce," added Ladd. "Going to Bat provides an opportunity to come together and shine a light on the great work being done to drive economic growth and improve the vitality of our communities."

PNC Bank and the TinCaps will recognize the selected small businesses during on-field pre- game ceremonies July 20 and Aug.15. The TinCaps and PNC will provide each winner with a marketing package valued at more than $8,000 to help the businesses generate brand awareness. Assets include a luxury suite night, in-game radio and tv mentions, in-park recognition, customized gift, complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to TinCaps fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.

This is the 20th straight season PNC has supported the TinCaps organization. "Going To Bat for Small Business" is an extension of PNC's support and is the first for a Minor League Baseball team.

Since 2020, PNC Bank has launched similar initiatives with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.

For more information on the program and how to get involved, please visit https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.

