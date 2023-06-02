Sky Carp Swept Away by Loons
June 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT -The tough luck continued Friday night for the Beloit Sky Carp as they were swept 5-4 and 5-0 by Great Lakes in a doubleheader. The Sky Carp have now lost 10 straight games, while Great Lakes has nine straight wins.
A crowd of 1,053 enjoyed a warm summer evening, and following the proceedings stayed for a spectacular post-game fireworks display.
The first game was a competitive contest between the two teams, with the Sky Carp rallying from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game before Great Lakes plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh frame to win the game.
The Sky Carp tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run and putting the potential tying run on third before Jacob Berry struck out to end the game.
After falling behind 3-0, Beloit drew even on an RBI single from Zach Zubia and a two-run double Yiddi Cappe before the Loons recaptured the advantage.
In game two, Great Lakes set the tone for the game by plating three runs in the top of the first inning against Sky Carp starter Cade Gibson.
Great Lakes would add single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to extend the lead while the Sky Carp was held to four hits.
The Sky Carp and Loons will battle in game five of their six-game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m. Former Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be at the ballpark, entertaining fans all game long!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2023
- Dragons Erase 3-Run Deficit, Top West Michigan 7-5 on Friday Night - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Fall on Friday, 7-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lansing Holds Cedar Rapids to Four Hits, Snaps Kernels' Winning Streak 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sky Carp Swept Away by Loons - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bergert Blanks Cubs, While Merrill Tallies Three Hits - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dalatri Placed on 7- Day IL, Rimmel Activated off Development List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 2 vs. South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:10 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Tosses 2nd Shutout, Wins 1-0 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps, PNC Bank Going to Bat for Small Business - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dion's Dominant Start, Cairo's Inside-The-Park Home Run Guide Captains to 2-1 Victory - Lake County Captains
- Meyers Saves the Day in 6-5 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Sky Carp Stories
- Sky Carp Swept Away by Loons
- Sky Carp, Loons Rained Out
- Loons Use Late Runs to Down Paletas
- Loons Blow Out Sky Carp In Opener
- Nancy's Back in Town