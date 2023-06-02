Sky Carp Swept Away by Loons

BELOIT -The tough luck continued Friday night for the Beloit Sky Carp as they were swept 5-4 and 5-0 by Great Lakes in a doubleheader. The Sky Carp have now lost 10 straight games, while Great Lakes has nine straight wins.

A crowd of 1,053 enjoyed a warm summer evening, and following the proceedings stayed for a spectacular post-game fireworks display.

The first game was a competitive contest between the two teams, with the Sky Carp rallying from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game before Great Lakes plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh frame to win the game.

The Sky Carp tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run and putting the potential tying run on third before Jacob Berry struck out to end the game.

After falling behind 3-0, Beloit drew even on an RBI single from Zach Zubia and a two-run double Yiddi Cappe before the Loons recaptured the advantage.

In game two, Great Lakes set the tone for the game by plating three runs in the top of the first inning against Sky Carp starter Cade Gibson.

Great Lakes would add single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to extend the lead while the Sky Carp was held to four hits.

The Sky Carp and Loons will battle in game five of their six-game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m. Former Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be at the ballpark, entertaining fans all game long!

