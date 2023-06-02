TinCaps Game Information: June 2 vs. South Bend Cubs

June 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-28) vs. South Bend Cubs (25-23)

Friday, June 2 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Brandon Birdsell

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps SP Adam Mazur provided 6 shutout innings, but South Bend won a tight 1-0 contest in front of 6,517 fans Thursday night at Parkview Field.

LOU GEHRIG DAY: On this day in 1925, Lou Gehrig became the starting first baseman for the Yankees. Exactly 16 years later, he passed away from complications of ALS disease, which then became known as "Lou Gehrig's disease." Today, Baseball raises awareness about this terrible disease and celebrates the fighting spirit that Gehrig continues to instill in ALS patients 82 years after his death. Join Baseball in the fight against ALS and visit MLB.com/4ALS to learn more... This cause hits close to home for the TinCaps. Kathy Winter, the wife of the team's longtime head groundskeeper, Keith Winter, was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. WANE 15, the local CBS affiliate, shared the Winters' story of faith, hope, and love in a feature last week... Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir was published by Fort Wayne native and resident Alan Gaff in 2020. The book includes columns Gehrig wrote for The Oakland Tribune in 1927... Gehrig played in Fort Wayne twice in 1927 (a year when he won the AL MVP, leading the Yankees to a World Series title). On May 6 that year, the Yankees played an exhibition against the semi-pro Lincoln Lifers at League Park (present day Headwaters Park - approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Parkview Field). New York won, 5-3, in 10 innings as Babe Ruth broke a tie in the 10th with a two-run homer. Ruth and Gehrig returned in the fall as part of a barnstorming tour pitting the Bustin' Babes vs. the Larrupin' Lous.

CHICAGO VS. SAN DIEGO: The parent clubs for Fort Wayne and South Bend begin a 3-game series tonight at Petco Park.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of 10 games and 10 of their last 16... They've won back-to-back series and 3 of their last 4 sets... They went 15-11 in May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -4 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 23-25 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 5-15.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 20 games in May, slashed .329 / .341 / .482 (.823 OPS)... 8thlowest K% (14%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak ended Saturday... 11 doubles are tied for 10th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (47), 2nd in RBIs (34), 3rd in HR (7) and 2B (12), 5th in OPS (.888), 6th in SLG (.494), wRC+ (155), and BB (31) & 7th in OBP (.394) and R (28).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL catchers with 90 or more plate appearances, has the 3rd highest wRC+ (136).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (37), 2nd in walks (37; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (15)... 8th best BB/K (0.9).

JUSTIN FARMER: Had a 5-game hitting streak last week... Over last 11 games since May 20, slashing .275 / .295 / .400 (.695 OPS).

JOSHUA MEARS: 9-game on-base and 8-game RBI streaks ended Wednesday... With runners in scoring position, slashing .370 / .419 / .704 (1.123 OPS).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.