Dalatri Placed on 7- Day IL, Rimmel Activated off Development List
June 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Gianluca Dalatri has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right forearm strain. As a corresponding move, RHP Nikals Rimmel has been activated off the Development List and is available immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, along with five on the injured list and two on the Development List.
The Kernels' twelve-game road trip continues with game four against Lansing tonight at 6:05.
