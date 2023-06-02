Loons Sweep Doubleheader, Winners of Nine Straight

Beloit, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (34-15) took two in the twin bill against the Beloit Sky Carp (22-26) by the scores of 5-4 and 5-0 to win their eighth and ninth in a row on a steamy 88-degree Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Luis Diaz and Ismael Alcantara combined to drive in nine of the 10 Loons' runs.

Game one saw no hits from both sides through the first three innings, and no runs through the first four innings. Ronan Kopp for Great Lakes was dominant over three innings, only permitting one baserunner, a walk, in the first inning.

The fifth was the fruitful inning for the Loons, where three of their five were scored. It was led off with a single by Damon Keith, and followed by a six-pitch Griffin Lockwood-Powell walk. A groundout moved to runners, and then Jake Vogel walked on seven pitches.

After a gripe with certain calls in both walks, Sky Carp Manager Billy Gardner Jr. was ejected. Ismael Alcantara then floated a ball to right field that was caught and thrown to the plate by Osiris Johnson, Keith, with a headfirst dive just slid under the glove of Beloit catcher Joe Mack.

Sky Carp starter Edgar Sanchez spiked his glove in frustration, he would not complete the fifth, being removed after appearing to strain his shoulder. Josh White, inherited two in scoring position that were driven in by Luis Diaz, on a single to right field to make it 3-0 Great Lakes.

Beloit knotted up the score scoring three in the next two innings. An RBI single from Zach Zubia brought across the first. In the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Allen walked to begin the frame, and Jacob Berry singled. A Yiddi Cappe two-run double down the left field line made it 3-3. All three runs were charged to Jerming Rosario, Reinaldo De Paula finished the inning with a strikeout.

In the top of the seventh, the last in regulation, the Loons reclaimed the advantage. Luis Diaz, with two on and two out, ripped a two-run triple down to the left-center gap. His second triple of the series and fifth-multi hit game of the season.

Juan Morillo was thrust into his first save opportunity and flashed his high heat for two strikeouts. Beloit did score one and had the tying runner reach scoring position. Zack Zabia doubled home Joshua Zamora who walked on five pitches. Zabia notched his first multi-hit game of the season. Zabia was 90 feet away from scoring but stayed at third watching the final three outs.

Beloit left five on base in total, four in the last three innings.

In game two, the Loons pitching blanked the Sky Carp for the second time in the series. Justin Wrobleski spun four clean innings, striking out five, three inning-enders.

Beloit's best chance at a run was in the bottom of the third, getting a leadoff single and a two-out walk. Jacob Berry, the Marlins No. 2 ranked prospect was punched out on three pitches.

Great Lakes tacked on three in the opening inning. With two on and one out, Ismael Alcantara swung at the first pitch he saw from Sky Carp starter Cade Gibson. A line drive to left-center field plated both runners and then as Alcantara motored into third, the cutoff throw deflected into the third-base dugout allowing the 24-year-old to jog across the plate.

Gibson did give Beloit length completing six innings, the only additional run he allowed was again Alcantara. He ascended a ball over the right-field fence, his third homer of the season, putting the lead at 4-0.

The fifth and final tally also involved Alcantara. He walked with two down in the top of the seventh and scored after an Alex Freeland triple, the third of the day for Great Lakes.

Carlos De Los Santos, Mitchell Tyranski, and Benony Robles, all tossed a scoreless inning. The three pitchers combined for five of the ten Loons strikeouts.

Great Lakes now have a six-game lead in the Midwest League East Division and are 3-1 in seven-inning games this season. Game five of the six-game set is Saturday, June 3rd, first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

