Wisconsin Pulls Away in 8-2 Win

Appleton, WI- In what started out as a back-and-forth game, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pulled away in the late innings to knock off the Chiefs 8-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Timber Rattlers secured at least a split of the series.

After a brief 26-minute rain delay, both starting pitchers were on the attack early. Peoria's Ian Bedell retired the first six batters he faced while Wisconsin's Stiven Cruz allowed just one hit through the first three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wisconsin created some early separation. After a lead-off double from Robert Moore, Matt Wood traded places with him. Wood's double gave the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. On the next pitch, Joe Gray Jr. lifted his fifth home run of the year, a two-run shot, to push the score to 3-0.

Peoria quickly responded in the fifth with a pair of runs. The Chiefs loaded the bases on a walk, a single and a hit by pitch. With the bags juiced, Victor Scott singled into right to make it a 3-1 contest. Following a fielder's choice, Nathan Church worked a bases loaded walk to cut the deficit to 3-2. Cruz ultimately worked out of the jam by retiring Aaron McKeithan.

Bedell worked into the fifth inning for the first time as a starter. His stay was short-lived, however. Bedell exited after surrendering a lead-off single. Peoria skipper Patrick Anderson turned to Andrew Marrero out of the Chiefs bullpen. Following a walk and a double steal, Wisconsin put runners on second and third with one out. With the infield back, Moore collected an RBI groundout to make it 4-2. Bedell was charged with four runs on the night, and took just his third career loss in the process.

Trailing a pair, the Chiefs made it interesting in the seventh. After a Thomas Francisco single, Scott again singled to right. On the ensuing play, a wild throw back to the infield moved both runners up to second and third. With one out in the inning, Wisconsin right-hander Ryan Brady recorded consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.

Wisconsin pulled away for good in the bottom of the seventh. After a pair of walks issued by Alfredo Ruiz, a Darrien Miller single scored Moore to make it 5-2. Then, a Ben Metzinger double scored two more Wisconsin runs to push the lead to 7-2. The Rattlers tacked on an additional tally in the eighth via a wild pitch.

Cruz earned the win for Wisconsin after logging five innings. In his last appearance against the Chiefs, Peoria touched him up for seven runs.

The series continues Saturday from Fox Cities Stadium.

