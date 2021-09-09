TinCaps Pitchers Strike Out 17 in Loss

September 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Despite striking out 17 opposing hitters, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate), 7-4, on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Five TinCaps pitchers combined for the 17 punch-outs, which is the highest team total in a nine-inning game this season. Left-hander Gabe Morales struck out a team-high five, while starter Gabe Mosser and reliever Chase Walter had four apiece.

The Lugnuts (53-58) opened scoring with a three-run top of the second, highlighted by RBI singles from first baseman Patrick McColl and left fielder Jonny Butler. In the bottom of the inning, the TinCaps (52-59) plated their first run with a hard-hit single from newly promoted catcher Victor Duarte. The 20-year-old logged the hit in his first High-A at-bat after being called up from the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday.

After two more Lugnuts runs came in the third, Lansing catcher William Simoneit drove in two with a single to make it 7-1 in the fourth.

Fort Wayne started to chip away at the deficit in the later innings, scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth. In the ninth, another run scored on a Duarte single, and Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III singled up the middle, as part of a multi-hit day, to plate Duarte. However, the comeback bid halted there.

In the loss, right fielder Tirso Ornelas singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

- Lansing Probable Starter: LHP David Leal

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.