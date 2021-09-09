Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

September 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 l Game # 111

Classic Ballpark l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (57-53) at Lake County Captains (59-51)

RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 5.14) vs. RH Xzavion Curry (5-1, 2.39)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 13, Dayton 7. (At Lake County: Captains 5, Dragons 3). Current Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Lake County 1 (11 innings). The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the 11th inning and reliever Vin Timpanelli pitched out of a bases loaded, no out jam to earn the save. James Free hit a game-tying home run in the eighth for Dayton. Dragons pitchers shutout the Captains after Lake County scored one run in the first inning.

The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Bonnin is #13, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Great Lakes and Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 10 games to play. They would win the tie-breaker against both teams. They are two games behind Lake County and would lose the tie-breaker with the Captains.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .409 (9 for 22) over his last eight games.

Quin Cotton is batting .438 (7 for 16) over his last five games.

Ivan Johnson has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .286. with three doubles.

Andy Fisher over his last nine relief appearances: 15.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.59 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 10 G, 16 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 BB, 26 SO, 1.13 ERA, 2-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last seven relief appearances: 9 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 19 SO, 2 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 30 with 19 Ks.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the league in team ERA in September at 2.91.

The Dragons posted a team ERA of 2.74 in the series vs. Lansing that ended Sunday, their best ERA in any series this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., Sept. 10 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (4-9, 4.15)

Sat., Sept 11 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.99) at Lake County RH Daniel Espino (1-6, 5.15)

Sun., Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (0-1, 6.48) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (8-7, 4.66)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.