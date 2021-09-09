Stifling Whitecaps Pitching Controls 5-1 Loons Loss

September 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A three-game win streak ended Wednesday night, as the Great Lakes Loons (60-50) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (54-56), 5-1 at LMCU Ballpark. The Loons offense was held to three hits in the Wednesday loss, coming off a franchise record-tying 18 runs in a Tuesday 18-7 win last night.

On the mound, the Whitecaps benefited from a strong, five-inning start from Jack O'Loughlin (W, 1-1). After the Loons scored the game's first run on two hits in the first inning, Great Lakes recorded just one hit for the rest of the night, coming from a Carson Taylor double in the third. Ryan Ward walked in the sixth as the only other baserunner the rest of the night.

Loons right-hander Hyun-il Choi (L, 0-2) surrendered four runs on four hits in his seventh start, as none of the five West Michigan runs were scored on a hit. Relieving Choi for the final two outs of the fifth, Cole Percival delivered the next 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits on a walk and two strikeouts.

Jose Hernandez held the Whitecaps scoreless in his lone inning, surrendering a walk with no runs or hits. Great Lakes pitchers managed runners in scoring position well, limiting West Michigan to finish 1-for-11 in that department.

West Michigan's Christopher Mauloni continued O'Loughlin's strong start, allowing no runs or hits in three innings, striking out five batters and allowing the walk to Ward in the sixth inning.

With Cedar Rapids winning earlier on Wednesday against Wisconsin, the Loons and Kernels are back tied for the final playoff spot with 10 games remaining. Quad Cities (71-31) clinched one of the reserved spots in the postseason picture with the Loons loss to West Michigan Wednesday night.

A tied series continues Thursday night at 7:05 P.M. EDT when Great Lakes' Logan Boyer opposes WM's Austin Bergner.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.