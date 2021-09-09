Birlingmair Tosses Gem in Nuts' 7-4 Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Reid Birlingmair tossed seven strong innings to matched a personal professional high, and the Lansing Lugnuts (53-58) topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-59), 7-4, on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Only once before 56 professional outings had Birlingmair thrown as many as seven innings in a game: July 24, 2019, pitching for the Beloit Snappers at the Burlington Bees, when the right-hander struck out eight batters while allowing only one run in seven innings.

On this night, Birlingmair did not strike out eight - but he did whiff five while once again allowing four hits and one run, a second-inning RBI infield single to Victor Duarte. After giving up three hits and one walk in that second inning, he limited Fort Wayne to one single, one walk and one HBP over the rest of his outing, needing 90 pitches. In the process, he became the second Lugnuts pitcher in 2021 to work seven innings, joining Jack Cushing from July 9 at Great Lakes.

The Lugnuts' offense handled its business early: Patrick McColl and Jonny Butler delivered back-to-back RBI singles in a three-run second inning, Brett Harris provided an RBI single in a two-run third, and William Simoneit supplied insurance with a two-run single in the fourth.

Fort Wayne closed a 7-1 deficit late with a run in the eighth off Leudeny Pineda and two in the ninth against José Mora before falling.

Jonny Butler reached base in all four plate appearances in the win, drawing three walks in addition to his RBI single. Cobie Vance added two walks, a single, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

The Lugnuts' offense struck out a season-high 17 times in the winning effort.

The fourth game of the six-game series will be held at 7:05 p.m. Friday, with Lansing lefty David Leal (5.35 ERA) facing TinCaps southpaw Danny Denz (2.50 ERA).

After the series concludes on Sunday, the Lugnuts return home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

