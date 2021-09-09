Snappers Fall to Cubs 5-2 on Final Thirsty Thursday of the Season

The final homestand. Three games down and three to go. It was also the final Thirsty Thursday of the season! What more can you ask for than ice-cold beverages, beautiful September weather, and some of the best family-fun entertainment in the Stateline area!

Every party deck and suite was packed for the final Thursday game. Eight different groups called ABC Supply Stadium home for the evening, and every group had nothing but wonderful things to say about the area and the venue. If you haven't been to ABC Supply Stadium yet this season, this is your wake-up call to do so. The deck spaces are breathtaking, the atmosphere is cozy, and the fun is off the charts!

Two highlights of the night included the bobblehead challenge where kids shook their heads as fast as possible to reach the highest score possible. And second, bring out the macho men and women for the flex cam. Kids, adults, even the grandmas and grandpas in the stands flexed their muscles on the big screen.

Only three games remain at ABC Supply Stadium in 2021 - here are upcoming promotions you don't want to miss before the season is over!

Saturday is the final fireworks night of the season!

Then, the Snappers are closing out the season in style on Sunday with Family Fun Day. The Snappers will be auctioning off specialty Farewell Season Jerseys for the final game in Snappers history. The team will rebrand in the offseason. Kids can run the bases after the game, families can have a catch in the outfield, and 2-for-1 seltzers (Vizzy, Truly, and White Claw) all afternoon!

The Beloit Snappers gave up late runs to the South Bend Cubs and couldn't recover, falling 5-2 in game three of the series. The Snappers took ten walks in the loss, just one shy of tying their season high; however, Beloit left ten men on base. Tyler Mitzel pitched a perfect 5 outs of the bullpen with three strikeouts.

The Snappers are at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday against the South Bend Cubs for the final homestand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

