TinCaps Game Information: September 9 vs. Lansing

September 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-58) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (52-58)

Thursday, Sept. 9 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 57 of 60 | Game 111 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Reid Birlingmair (4.65 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)| Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and Lugnuts split a doubleheader. Lansing took the opener, 7-3. Then in the nightcap, Fort Wayne scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 2-1 win. Kelvin Alarcon had the game-winning 2-run single. It was Fort Wayne's 3rd walk-off of the year.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 56 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 2nd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.76), as the team has gone 29-27. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 28. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25 and had a 23-31 mark.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 202. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 5th with 23.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.5%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%). When it comes to swinging at the right pitches, outfielder Tirso Ornelas has the 4th lowest swing & miss rate in the league, swinging & missing at only about 8% of pitches seen.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Sept. 1 @ Great Lakes, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities... Hassell has had family from Tennessee visiting this week, including their dog Honey, who was at the ballpark for Wednesday's dog-friendly night.

GIVIN'S GLOVE: Chris Givin is making his 15th start for the TinCaps this season at second base. He's also started 22 at shortstop, 9 at first, and 5 at third.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. Now through his first 8 games in High-A he's hitting .344 with a .432 OBP and .964 OPS. At 19, Angeles is the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC... Last night he was selected with the 12th overall pick (2nd round) in the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) Draft by the Toros del Este. Last winter their roster featured the likes of Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Domingo German, Sixto Sanchez, and Yasiel Puig.

TIRSO TURNS IT UP: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas is on a 9-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games. Since Aug. 25, he's hitting .375 with a .474 OBP and 1.036 OPS (4 doubles, 1 triple & 1 homer). He's walked 9 times against 11 strikeouts.

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 20 games since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .329 with an .869 OPS. Lopez has 7 doubles (1 should've been ruled a HR), 2 HR, and 20 RBIs in the stretch... For the season, his 63 RBIs rank 7th in the HAC.

WELCOME ABOARD: After left fielder Angel Solarte made his High-A debut Wednesday, catcher Victor Duarte makes his TinCaps debut tonight. Duarte will become the 57th Fort Wayne played used this season (27 hitters, 30 pitchers).

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza is tied for 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (36).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 15-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-14 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

