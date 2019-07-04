TinCaps Game Notes: July 4 vs. Lake County (Game 82)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-9, 37-44) @ Lake County Captains (8-5, 48-34)

RHP Sam Keating vs. LHP Zach Draper

Thursday, July 4 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 6:05 PM (Game 82 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Captains, 3-2.

BIG CROWDS: Here are the largest crowds in franchise history...

1. 9,266 (July 4, 2017)... 2. 9,193 (July 4, 2015)... 3. 9,182 (July 4, 2014)...

4. 9,026 (July 4, 2016)... 5. 9,015 June 26, 2014)

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards was the MWL Eastern Division's leadoff batter and starting second baseman in the All-Star Game and this explains why... He leads the league in batting average (.340 - no one else is hitting higher than .312), is tied for 1st in OBP (.395), 4th in stolen bases (20), and 10th in runs (44)... Edwards also has the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%), the 3rd lowest K% (10%), and the 5th best BB/K (0.80)... 46% of the balls he's put into play have been hit the opposite way, the highest rate in the league... 29 of his league-high 99 hits have come on the first pitch of an AB as he's hit .483 in 0-0 counts... Edwards is currently on a 7-game hitting streak, slashing.467 (14-for-30) / .500 / .767 (1.267 OPS) during this time with 2 doubles, 2 triples, a homer, and 4 RBIs. He's walked twice and struck out only once, while also stealing 2 bases.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has hit safely in 6 consecutive games. Over this stretch, he's 11-for-25 with a double, 4 RBIs, and a stolen base. He has 3 walks versus 2 strikeouts... For the year, Marcano has the lowest K% (9%) in the MWL and the 3rd lowest swing & miss % (4%). Marcano's 0.75 BB/K ratio is 7th.

HUNTING HITS: In 26 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .337/.368/.500 (.868 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs. He leads the MWL in doubles during this time. Hunt is on a season-best 9-game hitting streak. In fact, he has 2 hits in each of his last 5 games.

DWS OBP: After missing 3 weeks with a sprained left wrist, Dwanya Williams-Sutton went 0-for-4 in his return from the IL. In 7 games since then, DWS is 7-for-22 (.318) with a league-high 9 walks to sport a .531 OBP.

PLAY THE HITS, J-LO: Infielder Justin Lopez is batting .428 (9-for-21) over his last 5 games with 2 homers and a triple... The 19-year-old hit his team-leading 8th home run on Tuesday night, becoming the 1st player on the team this year to homer in consecutive games... Lopez matched his TinCaps career-high with 3 hits on Sunday... This recent hot streak comes after a stretch of 7 consecutive games without a hit (0-for-26 with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts).

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 4 homers over his last 20 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season. Over his last 17 games, since June 12, Ruiz has slashed .324/.351/.515 (.866 OPS). In this span, his OPS ranks 10th in the MWL... His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 8th in the MWL... 22% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 4th highest LD% in the league.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (18%) and is tied for 10th in stolen bases (16).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.07). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

