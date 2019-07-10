TinCaps Game Notes: July 10 at Burlington (Game 87)

July 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-12, 39-47) @ Burlington Bees (7-11, 46-42)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Luis Alvarado

Wednesday, July 10 - Community Field (Burlington, Iowa) - First Pitch 7:30 PM (Game 87 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

LAST GAME: Before having Tuesday off, the TinCaps were unable to finish a 3-game sweep on the road against the Great Lakes Loons, falling, 3-0, on Monday night. Tucupita Marcano had 2 hits, Dwanya Williams-Sutton reached base 3 times, and Cody Tyler pitched 3 scoreless innings in relief.

SWEET ROAD CHICAGO: Thanks to the Padres, TinCaps players and staff spent Tuesday's off-day in Chicago. The team toured the Willis Tower Skydeck, The Bean at Millennium Park, and Navy Pier, while capping the day off with a boat tour of Lake Michigan and an Italian dinner.

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Padres promoted infielder Xavier Edwards from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm. Edwards exits as the MWL leader in batting average (.336) and hits (103). Edwards also ranked 2nd in swinging strike % (4%), 3rd in OBP (.392), 4th in stolen bases (20), 4th in K% (10%), 6th in BB/K (0.86), and tied for 9th in triples (4)... Infielder Luke Becker has joined the 'Caps from the Short-Season Tri-City Dust Devils. See Page 4 for more on Becker.

THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY: TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is celebrating his 22nd birthday today, the latest in a string of Fort Wayne players blowing out the birthday candles. Outfielder Michael Curry turned 22 on the 4th of July, while Austin Smith turned 23 on Tuesday and Grant Little turned 22 on Monday.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% (9%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%) in the MWL. Tucu's bat control has been particularly noteworthy as of late. The 19-year-old has struck out just 3 times in his last 10 games (42 ABs) while batting .357 with 5 RBIs.

LITTLE PLAYING BIG: Outfielder Grant Little tied a career-high with 4 hits on Saturday. His only other 4-hit game as a pro came on May 20 against South Bend. After a pair of doubles Saturday, Little has 7 doubles in 16 second-half games. (He had 7 doubles in 48 games before the All-Star break.)

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz launched 4 homers over a 14-game span from June 8-26 after not homering in his first 51 games of the season... His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 10th in the MWL... 23% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 4th highest LD% in the league.

HUNTING HITS: In 28 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .349/.383/.500 (.883 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs... Hunt is on a season-best 11-game hitting streak. In fact, he has 2 hits in each of his last 7 games.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (17%) and tied for 7th in stolen bases with 17.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.07). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: Fort Wayne's bullpen has been lights out the last 3 games, tossing 13.0 scoreless innings with just 6 hits allowed and 12 Ks.

Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2019

