Bees Open Series With 4-1 Win Over Fort Wayne

Burlington's Justin Jones is on a roll. Tuesday night he asked his girl to married him and she said yes. Wednesday night he went 2-3 with a home run to lead the Bees to a 4-1 victory over visiting Eastern Division Ft. Wayne.

With the game knotted at one, Jones led off the fifth inning by taking a 1-1 pitch deep over the left field wall to give the Bees the lead.

Burlington came back with two unearned runs in the sixth. Jordyn Adams hit a hard grounder to second, which Tin Caps Tucupita Marcano misplayed for an error. Adams then stole second, his eleventh swipe of the year. One out later, Harrison Wenson hit a ground ball to short which was also misplayed for an error. That made it first and third for Francisco Del Valle, who had driven in Burlington's first run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. This time he launched a double to left-center scoring both Adams and Wenson.

Luis Alvarado threw six complete innings to earn the win, and run his record to 4-5. The ex-Cornhusker allowed 3 hits, one run and a walk. He struck out two.

Tyler Smith relieved Alvarado, going two innings of no-hit ball. He struck out four. Mayky Perez earned a save, throwing the ninth. It was his second.

The three game set continues Thursday at Community Field. First pitch is 6:30 PM.

Justin Jones of the Burlington Bees rounds the bases following his home run

( Bees Media Relations)

