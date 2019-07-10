Chiefs Score in Seventh & Eighth Innings of Loss

Peoria, IL - Despite scoring in the seventh and eighth innings, the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Lansing Lugnuts 8-2 Wednesday night at Dozer Park. First baseman Brady Whalen singled home a run in the seventh and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI as the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs got on the board in the bottom of the seventh against Lansing starter Troy Watson. With two outs, Brendan Donovan doubled and scored as Brady Whalen singled to beat the defensive shift to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Peoria scored one run in the bottom of the eighth against Lugnuts reliever Justin Watts. Brandon Riley worked a one-out walk and scored from first on a throwing error as Edwin Figuera reached on a fielder's choice to make the score 4-2.

The Chiefs continue their six-game homestand Thursday, July 11 at 6:35 p.m. with Sitcom Night and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Dwight Schrute Recyclops Bobblehead. Friday, July 12 is Distillers Night with a Peoria Distillers jersey auction, post-game fireworks, dueling pianos from Spanky Entertainment and the first 1000 fans 21 and over get a Distillers Mason Jar presented by Obed & Isaac's. Saturday, July 13 is Margaritaville Night with post-game fireworks and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Chiefs bucket hat courtesy of Stratus Networks. Also on Saturday the first 500 fans get TOPPS baseball cards and there will be a raffle/auction for a Joe Torre HOF signed baseball from the Safe At Home Foundation. Sunday, July 14 is a 5:05 p.m. start with Tiaras/Wand and Pirate Swords giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under plus appearances by Princesses & Pirates from A Royal Remembrance for Princess and Pirate Night. Monday, July 15 is an 11:05 a.m. game with Splash Day and half-price tickets.

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change. Thursday's broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets. The game is also available on MiLB.tv to subscribers.

