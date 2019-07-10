Bottom of Order Delivers Series-Opening Triumph

July 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





South Bend, Indiana- The bottom of the Kane County Cougars (48-40, 13-6) lineup produced six of the team's eight hits in a 3-2 win over the South Bend Cubs (47-40, 10-9) on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. Zack Shannon highlighted the Cougars offensive work with a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the fourth.

The Cougars were first to score, grabbing a run in their first at-bat. Eddie Hernandez started the night with a triple. Alek Thomas walked to put runners at first and third, then Zac Almond struck out. Buddy Kennedy stepped in next and lined out to short stop. After Cubs shortstop Andy Weber made the catch, he threw the ball to first to try to double off Thomas, but the throw was off-line, allowing Hernandez to score from first and make it 1-0 Cougars.

The Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the second when Luke Reynolds stroked a solo shot to even the score, 1-1. However, the Cougars used the long ball to move back in front in the top of the fourth when Zack Shannon cranked a two-run shot to right field, pushing the Cougars in front 3-1.

Matt Tabor (3-2) buckled down to throw 5.2 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Blake Workman got the final out of the sixth, his only batter faced. Chester Pimentel (5) pitched the final three innings and allowed an Andy Weber RBI double, but earned the save, punching out five and walking none.

Cubs' starter Brailyn Marquez (3-4) suffered the loss. He allowed all three runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings.

The Cougars and Cubs play game two of the three-game series on Thursday at 6:05 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.