Dragons Notes for Wednesday

July 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, July 10, 2019 l Game # 19 (89)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (11-7, 42-45) at Dayton Dragons (7-11, 36-52)

RH Adam Hill (6-5, 3.78) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the first game of a three-game series. This is the first of 12 straight games against West Division opponents for the Dragons.

2019 Season Series: First meeting tonight. The Dragons are 4-8 vs. the West Division this season (2-4 at home).

Last Game: Monday: Dayton 5, South Bend 4. The Dragons rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth to overcome a 4-1 deficit to win. Bren Spillane's two-out, two-run single tied the game, and Pabel Manzanero followed with an RBI single to give the Dragons their second walk-off win of the season. Entering the ninth, the Dragons had scored one run (unearned) in the first 26 innings of the series, and had gone 1 for 13 in the series with men in scoring position. They scored four runs in the inning and went 4 for 5 with men in scoring position as the game ended with two outs.

Team Notes

Monday's win marked the first time since July 18, 2013 that the Dragons won a game in the bottom of the ninth inning despite trailing by at least three runs to start the half-inning. On July 18, 2013, they trailed Beloit 6-3 going to the bottom of the ninth and won on Seth Mejias-Brean's walk-off grand slam with one out, 7-6. The game marked the first time this season that the Dragons produced a win despite trailing by any margin going to the bottom of the ninth inning, and just the third time all season that they won a game after trailing by three runs or more at any point during the game.

Individual Notes

Ricky Salinas has been chosen as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg. Salinas over his last seven starts is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA (37.1 IP, 7 ER).

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (18 G) have included Bren Spillane (.364, 5 doubles, 5 RBI); Mariel Bautista (.306, 2 doubles); Pabel Manzanero (.304, 8 doubles, 2 HR, .507 slg. pct.); Brian Rey (.286, 3 doubles, 9 RBI).

Bren Spillane over his last nine games is batting .438 (14 for 32).

Brian Rey is batting .310 over his last 21 games.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .306 in 14 games since returning from the injured list. He was out for 31 days with a shoulder injury.

Matt Pidich over his last 15 games: 1.29 ERA, 28 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 27 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 11 (7:00 p.m.): Wisconsin RH Max Lazar (2-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-7, 4.91)

Friday, July 12 (7:08 p.m.): Wisconsin RH Logan Gillaspie (2-5, 3.93) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-6, 4.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

