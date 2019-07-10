RHP Lupe Chavez transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

July 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Wednesday. Pitcher Lupe Chavez has been transferred from Tri-City (Short-Season A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Cody Deason has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).

Addition:

RHP Lupe Chavez transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

RHP Cody Deason transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

Chavez made five appearances, three in relief, for Tri-City this season. He posted an 0-1 record and 1.37 earned run average while striking out 20 in 19.2 innings. The right-hander from Mexico retired from baseball prior to the 2017 season before making his return this year. The Astros acquired Chavez in a trade with Toronto that sent pitcher Scott Feldman to the Blue Jays in August of 2016.

Deason posted a 5-3 record and 3.28 ERA for the River Bandits this season in 14 appearances, 11 of them as the starting pitcher. He limited the opposition to a .195 batting average and struck out 76 in 60.1 innings on the mound. Deason was selected by the Astros in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Chavez has been assigned jersey #22. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.