TinCaps Game Information: September 17 at Dayton

September 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (54-63) @ Dayton Dragons (62-55)

Friday, Sept. 17 (7:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 58 of 60 | Game 118 of 120

LHP Noel Vela (2.97 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (3.86 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV| Audio: 1380thefan.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Dragons, 6-5, in 10 innings. Fort Wayne trailed 5-0 through six before rallying with 2 in the seventh and 3 in the ninth, only to see Dayton walk off in the 10th on an Ivan Johnson pinch-hit double.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 63 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 3rd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (4.01), as the team has gone 31-31. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 36 (12 less than anyone else). Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25 and were 23-31.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in the HAC in doubles with 208. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 31, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 9th with 23.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.4%). The Padres rank 2nd (9.8%).

THE MORE, THE MERRIER: The TinCaps have utilized 57 players over the course of the season (27 position players, 30 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 58 players over 140 games in 2019. The franchise record is 63 in 2016.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Sept. 1 @ Great Lakes, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season history to hit 3 home runs in a game.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. At 19, he's the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC (to only Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker of Peoria; he's also 19... Last week Angeles was selected with the 12th overall pick (2nd round) in the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) Draft by the Toros del Este.

TIRSO TURNS IT UP: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas had hit safely in 14 consecutive starts until Thursday. Even so, in 20 games since Aug. 25, he's batting .370 with a .442 OBP and .90 OPS. His season average has jumped from .216 to .247, while his season OPS has spiked 68 points to .732 (league average is .720).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 26 games, since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .313 with an .817 OPS (7 doubles, 3 HR) and 24 RBIs. For the season, his 67 RBIs rank 5th in the HAC.

LOOK OUT: Dayton pitchers have hit the 2nd most batters in the HAC (87). For the 'Caps, Ripken Reyes has been hit 9 times through 17 games here, Euribiel Angeles 4 times in 15, and Jonny Homza a team-high 11 times.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza is 4th in the HAC in stolen bases (37).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 15-10 in games decided by 1 run, and 10-15 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-3 in extra-innings.

