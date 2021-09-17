Captains Announce Trick Or Treat at Classic Park, Powered by NOPEC
September 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce a brand new Halloween-themed event coming to Classic Park this Fall. On Saturday, October 16, the Captains will host a special Trick or Treat at the ballpark event, powered by NOPEC.
The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature trick or treat stations, costume contests, photo opportunities, children's characters, inflatables and more. Admission for the Captains Trick or Treat event is free.
Captains partners are invited to become a community partner for the event and pass out candy or promotional items. Space is limited. Interested organizations should email Ian Pertz at ipertz@captainsbaseball.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
