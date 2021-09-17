Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

September 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, September 18; and Sunday, September 19 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark on Dayton's CW. On both dates, the Dragons will battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliates of the San Diego Padres. These are the final two games of the 2021 regular season.

The broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2021.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

