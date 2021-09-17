Snappers Hit Three Home Runs In 8-3 Win

EASTLAKE, OH - The Beloit Snappers (54-64) picked up an 8-3 win over the Lake County Captains (64-54) on Friday night thanks to homers from Dustin Skelton, Connor Scott, and Bennett Hostetler.

Skelton put Beloit on the board in the top of the second inning with a two-out, two-strike home run. The Snappers added three runs to their lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Scott and a Hostetler two-run home run.

The Captains came charging back in the bottom of the third. The Captains logged four straight hits, plating three runs against Snappers' starter Bryan Hoeing. The Snappers put the Captains away with a four-run fifth inning, capped off by a two-run home run by Scott.

Beloit's pitching staff retired 18 of the final 20 Captains to earn an 8-3 win.

Beloit's Top Performers: Bryan Hoeing earned a win in his final start to finish the year with a 7-6 record. Hoeing pitched seven innings giving up three runs. Scott drove in three runs on a three-hit night.

The playoff race winds down as the Snappers face off against Lake County again on Saturday night from Classic Park.

