Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

September 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 l Game # 118

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Fort Wayne TinCaps (54-63) at Dayton Dragons (62-55)

LH Noel Vela (0-2, 2.97) vs. RH Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series. This is the final series of the regular season.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 13, Fort Wayne 8. (At Dayton: Dragons 7, TinCaps 2). Current Series: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 0.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 5 (10 innings). Ivan Johnson drove in the winning run with a hit to right in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Dragons their fourth walk-off victory of the year. Dayton built a 5-0 lead and took a 5-2 lead to the ninth inning before Fort Wayne scored three runs before an out was recorded to tie the game. Mariel Bautista and Reyny Reyes had back-to-back home runs in the second inning. James Marinan fired six shutout frames as the starter, and John Ghyzel stranded the free runner in the top of the 10th to put the Dragons in position to win.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 3-0 in the series. They have scored 25 runs (8.3 per game) while batting .281 with a team ERA of 1.61. They have committed six errors in the series.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are two games behind Cedar Rapids and Lake County in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with three games to play. The Dragons win the tie-breaker over Cedar Rapids but lose the tie-breaker to Lake County. In the event of a tie involving more than two teams, in which one of the teams has not played regular season games against the other teams involved in the tie (ie: Cedar Rapids), Minor League Baseball has not issued a clear ruling on the tie-breaking procedure.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .382 (13 for 34) over his last 13 games.

Matt McLain is hitting .311 (12 for 37) over his last 13 games. He has also drawn eight walks.

Juan Martinez has a five-game hitting streak, batting .421 with three doubles.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 12 G, 19 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 11 BB, 30 SO, 0.95 ERA, 2-0, 1 Sv.

Vin Timpanelli over his last 10 relief appearances: 12 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 24 SO, 3 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 40 with 24 Ks.

Jake Gilbert since rejoining the Dragons on August 31: 5 G, 8 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1.13 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the High-A Central League in team ERA in the month of September, at 2.91 (15 games). They also lead the league in lowest opponent batting average (.167) and strikeouts (168 in 127 innings).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., Sept. 18 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor (0-1, 4.38) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., Sept. 19 (2:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Connor Lehmann (3-4, 8.64) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (2-2, 3.86) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.