Day Air Credit Union to Host College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will hold College Prep Night, a FREE educational event for prospective college students, at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, September 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. High school students can talk to representatives from colleges and universities from all over the nation, those who RSVP before the event will be entered to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.

More than 1,000 students and their guests attend, and more than 50 colleges and universities participate in this free event. Among the colleges scheduled to appear are Cedarville University, Central State University, Miami University (OH), University of Dayton, University of Kentucky, University of Cincinnati, Sinclair Community College, Wilmington University, University of Toledo, Wright State University, Ohio Army National Guard, United States Navy, Modern College of Design, and many more schools from around the country. Representatives will be on hand to answer whatever questions that students might have about college life at each particular school.

"Day Air is here to serve the financial well-being of our members and the community," said Bill Burke, President and CEO of Day Air Credit Union. "Decisions about higher education are as difficult as they are important, we're proud to be able to provide College Prep Night as a vital resource to area families helping them make the most informed decision possible."

To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, please visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.

