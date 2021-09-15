TinCaps Game Information: September 15 at Dayton

September 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (54-61) @ Dayton Dragons (60-55)

Wednesday, Sept. 15 (7:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 56 of 60 | Game 116 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (4.19 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Farr (High-A Debut)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons, 10-2. Dayton scored 1 in the 1st, 3 in the 2nd, and 5 in the 3rd to open the game. Fort Wayne was held scoreless until the 9th inning, and went 1-11 with runners in scoring position.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: On Saturday night, the TinCaps had their 3rd largest crowd of the season. The attendance of 7,226 fans marked the 11th sell-out of the season in Fort Wayne. It was also the 5th largest crowd out of all 60 in Minor League Baseball that night, including the largest for any Single-A club.

GROUND BALL GABE: Tonight's starter, RHP Gabe Mosser, is inducing ground balls at a career-best 46.4%. He's also limiting line drives effectively, allowing liners at a career-low 17.1%. Opponents are also pulling the ball at the lowest rate they ever have against Mosser this year (39.4%).

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 61 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 2nd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.90), as the team has gone 31-30. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 32 (14 less than anyone else). Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25 and had a 23-31 mark.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in the HAC in doubles with 206. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 31, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 6th with 23.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.4%). The Padres rank 2nd (9.8%).

THE MORE, THE MERRIER: The TinCaps have utilized 57 players over the course of the season (27 position players, 30 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 58 players over the course of 140 games in 2019. The franchise record is 63 in 2016.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Sept. 1 @ Great Lakes, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. At 19, he's the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC... Last week he was selected with the 12th overall pick (2nd round) in the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) Draft by the Toros del Este.

TIRSO TURNS IT UP: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas has hit safely in 13 consecutive starts. In fact, in 18 games since Aug. 25, he's batting .388 with a .455 OBP and 1.037 OPS. His season average has jumped from .216 to .248, while his season OPS has spiked 68 points to .736 (league average is .720).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 23 games, since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .308 with an .784 OPS (7 doubles, 2 HR) and 21 RBIs. For the season, his 64 RBIs rank 6th in the HAC.

LOOK OUT: Dayton pitchers have hit the 2nd most batters in the HAC (84). For the 'Caps, Ripken Reyes has been hit 8 times through 15 games here, Euribiel Angeles 4 times in 12, and Jonny Homza a team-high 11 times.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza is tied for 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (37).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 15-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 10-15 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.