TinCaps Game Information: May 7 at Lake County Captains

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-18) @ Lake County Captains (15-10)

Sunday, May 7 | 1 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Ryan Webb

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps split a doubleheader at Lake County on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne prevailed in the first game, 5-1, before faltering in the finale, 6-3. The doubleheader was the result of a rainout on Wednesday in Northeast Ohio.

PLAYING THE LONGBALL: The TinCaps have homered in 7 consecutive games, their longest streak of the season.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .421, which is good for 7th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 23 walks (21% BB rate), which is tied for 2nd-most in the MWL and has stolen 11 bases (4th).

MERRILL MADNESS: SS Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, he's struck out at just a 13% rate, the 7th-lowest clip in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. With his homer in Saturday's doubleheader, he's now tied for 7th in the MWL with 4.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/LF Nathan Martorella has been on a tear. In Friday's win at Lake County, Martorella became the first TinCap to homer twice in a game since Olivier Basabe did it at Classic Park in August of 2022. He leads the team with 5 home runs and is tied for 2nd-most in the MWL. Martorella has struck out at just a 12% clip, which is the 6th-lowest rate in the MWL. He's also tied for 5th in the MWL with 18 RBIs... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

VALENZUELA ON THE RISE: C Brandon Valenzuela has smacked home runs in 3 of his last 4 starts. In 2022, he homered 10 times as the TinCaps' lead backstop.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last month, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 212 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 46 so far this season.

