Fort Wayne Hits Four Home Runs as Captains Fall 6-3 in Series Finale

May 7, 2023







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (15-11) lost to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-18) for the third time in their last four games, this time by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For the fifth straight game, the TinCaps scored first. In the top of the first inning, a walk and bunt single set up a three-run home run from third baseman Marcos Castanon. His fifth home run of the season would give Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead. This marked the eighth consecutive game in which the TinCaps have hit a home run, and all of their runs in the game would be courtesy of the long ball.

Fort Wayne would later hit three more solo home runs, all of which were allowed by Captains reliever Juan Zapata, who made his first appearance with Lake County since June 3rd, 2021.

TinCaps left fielder Lucas Dunn opened the sixth inning with a solo blast, and center fielder Jakob Marksee and shortstop Jackson Merrill would hit back-to-back solo home runs to open the seventh inning. Lake County's four home runs allowed tied a season-high, which last occurred on April 26th in Dayton.

Zapata would allow four hits and three earned runs in two innings of work.

The Captains would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, as second baseman Juan Brito, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB.com, would hit his third home run of the season. Brito's solo shot cut Lake County's deficit to 3-1.

After a scoreless fourth and fifth inning from both sides, the Captains would add two runs in the bottom of the sixth, as catcher Micael Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-2 game. Lake County then scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of an RBI groundout from first baseman Will Bartlett.

The Captains had many opportunities to capitalize with runners on base, as they left two runners on base in five different innings. However, Lake County finished 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

In his fifth start of the season, Captains starting pitcher Ryan Webb (1-2) allowed three hits, three earned runs, and a season-high five walks, while striking out four.

Also, Lake County designated hitter Yordys Valdes would have his six-game hitting streak snapped, as he finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Following an off-day on Monday, the Captains will open a six-game home series against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, May 9th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM. It will be a "Taco Tuesday" at the ballpark, and the Captains will play as Los Picantes de Lake County as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

