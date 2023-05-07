Lake County's Quiet Bats Result in Game 1 Fort Wayne Victory

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (14-10) lost their second consecutive game to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-17), this time by a final score of 5-1 in the first half of a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

After recording back-to-back singles in the bottom of the second inning, courtesy of third baseman Yordys Valdes and right fielder Jorge Burgos, the Captains would record just one more hit for the rest of the game.

These singles were followed by an RBI groundout from catcher Victor Planchart, whose seven-game hitting streak was snapped after going 0-for-3 at the plate. Additionally, second baseman Juan Brito's 17-game on-base streak would come to an end, as he also finished 0-for-3 in the game.

Lake County's third and final hit of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Valdes hit an infield single. With two hits in the game, the switch-hitter extended his hitting streak to five games.

The TinCaps scored first for the third consecutive game, as third baseman Marcos Castanon hit an RBI single to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. Four hitters later, with two outs and runners on second and third, first baseman Cole Cummings hit a two-run single to make it a 3-0 game.

Castanon would later record his second RBI of the game with his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, to give Fort Wayne a 4-1 advantage. Eventually, after loading the bases, catcher Juan Zabala drew a walk that brought home the final run of the game.

Captains starting pitcher Ethan Hankins (0-1) pitched in his first game with Lake County since September 5th, 2019. The right-hander allowed three hits, three earned runs, and two walks, while striking out two in 1.1 innings pitched. He threw 36 pitches, 20 of which were strikes.

Left-hander Will Dion would enter the game in relief for Hankins, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and two walks, while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.

Lake County would fail to record a base runner for the final three innings of the game. TinCaps reliever Jared Kollar (1-0) pitched three perfect innings, striking out one in the seventh inning for the Captains' only strikeout of the game.

After scoring five runs on seven hits in the game's first three innings, Fort Wayne was held to just two hits for the remainder of the game.

For Lake County, reliever Sergio Morillo would pitch 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks, and three strikeouts. Elvis Jerez would complete an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 scoreless sixth.

In the top of the seventh inning, with his team trailing 5-1, Lake County catcher Micael Ramirez made an appearance as a relief pitcher. He would pitch a scoreless frame, allowing one hit and one walk.

