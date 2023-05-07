'Caps Clinch Winning Road Trip with 7-2 Victory

May 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







BELOIT, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got home runs from Detroit Tigers Top 30 Prospects Danny Serretti and Roberto Campos, along with a four-run eighth inning as part of a 7-2 win over the first-place Beloit Sky Carp on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

Serretti, who entered the Tigers Top 30 Prospect List via MLB Pipeline last month, launched a solo shot to open the fourth inning to give West Michigan the lead. An inning later, Campos rounded the bases with a homer of his own to help the 'Caps to their first road series victory of the season. The win completes a successful 12-game road trip, with West Michigan returning home having gone 7-5 during the stretch.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring by taking advantage of a Sky Carp error when Beloit center fielder Dalvy Rosario dropped a fly ball, allowing Justice Bigbie to score on a sacrifice fly by Izaac Pacheco later in the frame to take a 1-0 lead. Beloit responded with a Joe Mack RBI-single in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at one. After Serretti and Campos collected their home runs in the middle innings, the 'Caps blew open the contest with four runs in the eighth, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Serretti and Chris Meyers to help West Michigan cruise to the Sunday afternoon victory.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 16-11, while the Sky Carp record falls to 16-10. 'Caps reliever Erick Pinales (2-0) tossed a scoreless fifth inning to collect his second victory of the season, while Beloit starter Luis Palacios (2-2) suffered his second loss despite allowing three runs in six frames. The bottom four hitters of the Whitecaps lineup, with Josh Crouch, Steele Walker, Colin Burgess, and Chris Meyers reached base 13 times in the victory, while Walker enjoyed a four-hit performance.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps have concluded their 12-game road trip with a record of 7-5 and now head home for a six-game set with the nearby Lansing Lugnuts beginning at 6:35 pm on Tuesday. Lefty Jack O'Loughlin takes the mound for West Michigan against Jack Perkins for Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Tyler Kuehl begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.