Mace's Season-Long Outing, Team's Clutch Hitting Give Captains Doubleheader Split

May 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (15-10) won the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-18) by a score of 6-3 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County starting pitcher Tommy Mace threw a season-high six innings, allowing season-highs of seven hits and three earned runs, while surrendering two walks and striking out two.

For the fourth consecutive game, the TinCaps struck first. In the second inning, following a single from catcher Brandon Valenzuela, right fielder Lucas Dunn hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead.

But the Captains would respond in the bottom of the third inning. Lake County would load the bases after both second baseman Juan Brito and first baseman Junior Sanquintin were hit-by-pitch and Dayan Frias hit a single.

Then, on a 2-2 pitch with two outs, Captains right fielder Jorge Burgos would hit a bases-clearing, three-run double, giving Lake County its first lead of the day.

In the top of the fourth, Mace would force three consecutive TinCaps flyouts, his only 1-2-3 inning of the game. The home half of the inning saw the Captains put another run on the board, this time courtesy of a two-out RBI single from shortstop Yordys Valdes. This hit would extend Valdes's hitting streak to six games.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, the TinCaps would cut into their deficit in the top of the sixth. Two singles put two runners on base for designated hitter Carlos Luis, who would bring home a run with an RBI single, making the score 4-3 Lake County.

The Captains would then answer in the home half of the inning. Catcher Joe Donovan would begin the bottom of the frame with a walk, eventually advancing to second on a wild pitch. Following consecutive strikeouts, Juan Brito would hit a fly ball to shallow center field, which was dropped by Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee. This error allowed Donovan to score, giving the Captains a 5-3 lead.

Later in the half-inning, Sanquintin would draw a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, allowing Lake County to gain a three-run lead heading into the top of the seventh.

Finally, Captains reliever Tyler Thornton would earn his fourth save of the season by retiring the side in order, striking out two.

First pitch for this week's series finale is scheduled for 1:00 PM today. The Captains will host their first Throwback Cleveland History Sunday of the season, and will wear retro, Guardians-inspired uniforms. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

