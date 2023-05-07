Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, and Stat Pack for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 11, Lansing 0. Ruben Ibarra and Jack Rogers blasted three-run home runs while Blake Dunn hit a solo homer. On the mound, Julian Aguiar, Brooks Crawford, and Vin Timpanelli combined on a two-hit shutout without allow a runner past first base. The Dragons built a 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning and led 10-0 by the end of the fifth. Ibarra, Austin Hendrick, and Edwin Arroyo each had two hits.

Current Series (May 3-7): Dayton leads Lansing, four-games-to-one. Dayton team stats in the series: .249 batting average; 6.2 runs/game; 7 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 2.11 ERA; 4 errors. In addition to the current six-game set, the two clubs will meet again for a six-game series August 22-27 in Dayton. In 2022, the Dragons were 7-10 in 17 games vs. Lansing including 6-5 on the road.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five of their last six games and have improved their road record for the year to 8-6.

Over the last six games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.95 (50.2 IP, 11 ER), best in the MWL from April 30-May 6.

Over the last 14 games (April 21-May 6), the Dragons have scored 96 runs to lead the MWL. During that period, they also lead the league in batting average (.265), home runs (21), doubles (27), slugging percentage (.471), and OPS (.839). Over those 14 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs to first.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is tied for the MWL lead in home runs with six. He was named MWL Player of the Month for April. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Blake Dunn was also named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of April 25-30. Dunn appeared in all six games during the week, going 11 for 20 (.550) with three home runs, 10 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.717.

Jack Rogers is tied for second in the MWL in both extra base hits (11) and RBI (19). He is hitting .333 over his last 12 games with eight extra base hits including three home runs.

Ruben Ibarra has three home runs in the current series and four on the year in just 10 games with the Dragons, batting .333.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .423 (11 for 26) with three doubles, four RBI, and three stolen bases. The seven-game hitting streak is the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Tyler Callihan has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 15 (.400) with a home run, four doubles, and five RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last three starts: 15 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO, 0.60 ERA. His season ERA is 2.29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 9 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 2.29) at Peoria TBA

Wednesday, May 10 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (no record) at Peoria TBA

Thursday, May 11 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 3.92) at Peoria TBA

