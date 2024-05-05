TinCaps Game Information: May 5 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

May 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-16) @ Lake County Captains (15-11)

Sunday, May 4 | 1 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, Ohio

RHP Ruben Galindo vs. RHP Austin Peterson

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

BASEBALL HISTORY: On May 4, 1871, the Fort Wayne Kekiongas played the Cleveland Forest Citys in the first ever professional baseball league game. The game, played at present-day Camp Allen Park just outside of Downtown Fort Wayne, marked the start of the National Association, which later became the National League. Fort Wayne won, 2-0, led by starting pitcher Bobby Mathews.

MAKING MOVES: This weekend the Padres traded for two-time batting champ Luis Arráez from the Marlins. San Diego sent back four prospects including former TinCaps Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee, who were Midwest League All-Stars last year... Arráez was a Midwest League All-Star in 2016 with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. That year he visited Parkview Field from July 16-18, going 8-for-15.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 18 errors, the 3rd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 29% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas and Anthony Vilar are tied for 4th in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal... As a team, Fort Wayne's 7 outfield assists lead the league. Individually, Kai Murphy leads the league with 4 of them.

KAI MURPHY: In this series, is 8-for-19 (.421 AVG) with 4 doubles, a triple and 4 RBIs. For the year, he ranks 2nd in the MWL in doubles (9).

HOMER BUSH JR: T-3rd in the MWL in stolen bases (11). The speedster swiped 4 bags last series against Great Lakes.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Since mid-April, Ortiz has been one of the hottest hitters in the league. In his last 18 games he has a .307 AVG, a .935 OPS, and has also slugged 4 HRs with 13 RBIs. On the season Ortiz leads the team in OPS (.859), R (13), HR (4), and TB (37).

ANTHONY VILAR: In his last 4 games, Vilar is 6-for-13 with 7 RBIs.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 10 wins this season.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 9 1-run games (most in the Midwest League), 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games... The TinCaps have also played in a league-high 4 extra-inning games.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.