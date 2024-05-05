Beloit Walks off Quad Cities in Extras to Take Series

May 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits never trailed until the game's final swing on Sunday, as they were walked off by the Beloit Sky Carp 3-2 in 10 innings at ABC Supply Stadium. The loss secured Quad Cities' first series loss of 2024.

While the River Bandits out-hit the Sky Carp 7-4, Quad Cities generated little run support for right-hander Shane Panzini, who turned in his first quality start of the season, allowing just one run on two hits, three walks, and a season-high seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

After a pair of scoreless frames to begin the game, the River Bandits broke through against Sky Carp starter Alex Williams, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Jared Dickey's RBI double. Williams wouldn't allow another run over the rest of his 5.0-inning start and was responsible for eight of Quad Cities' season-high 17 strikeouts.

Panzini's lone blemish came in the sixth, when Chase Luttrell hit his second homer in as many games, and tied the game 1-1 with a solo shot.

The Bandits didn't waste any time retaking the lead and with help from an Ignacio Feliz wild pitch that allowed Dustin Dickerson to score from third, retook the lead 2-1 in the seventh.

Reliever Chase Wallace would keep Quad Cities' advantage intact for 1.2 innings, but got help from Ben Sears, who picked up the final out in the eighth with a punchout of Luttrell.

The River Bandits had multiple opportunities to insure their one-run lead over the final two frames, but the Sky Carp combo of Feliz and Evan Taylor stranded all four Bandits base runners in the eighth and ninth. Quad Cities left 10 runners on base throughout the game and batted just 2-for-11 with men in scoring position.

Still clinging to a one-run lead, Ben Sears returned to the hill in the ninth to complete his team-leading fourth save of the season, but after Yiddi Cappe singled to lead off the inning and then later advanced to third on a wild pitch, Josh Zamora tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice fly to push the game into extras.

In the tenth, the River Bandits again struggled to manufacture offense with Carter Jensen- the placed runner- never leaving second base, as Taylor retired Trevor Werner, Brett Squires, and Dickerson in order to keep the game knotted 2-2.

With Sears remaining in the game, Quad Cities intentionally walked Carlos Santiago to put runners at first and second, but Torin Montgomery would end the contest five pitches later, driving a base hit to left field to score Jake DeLeo and give Beloit a 3-2 victory.

Taylor (2-0) earned the win on the mound for Beloit, tossing a scoreless ninth and tenth inning, while Sears (0-1) would be charged with his first blown save and first loss of the season, allowing two runs (one earned) over 1.1 innings.

Wallace earned his second hold of the year, tossing 1.2 innings of perfect relief.

After finishing their two-week road trip 6-6, the River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, May 7, and host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.