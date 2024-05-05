Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Game)

May 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 5, 2024 l Game # 27

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (10-16) at Dayton Dragons (12-14)

RH Jaden Hamm (0-0, 1.33) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.24)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 2, West Michigan 1. Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons threw five scoreless innings and relievers Myles Gayman and Joseph Menefee combined to pitch the final four as the Dragons matched a season high with their third straight win. The Dragons scored single runs in the second and sixth innings and Menefee worked out of a ninth inning jam, getting a game-ending strikeout with runners at second and third.

Current Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .203 batting average (32 for 158); 5.4 runs/game (27 R, 5 G); 4 home runs; 8 stolen bases; 4.50 ERA (46 IP, 23 ER); 3 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in third place, five games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games for the second time this season (April 6-9) and will try today for their first four-game winning streak.

The Dragons have averaged 6.9 runs per game over their last eight games (55 R).

Since allowing 13 runs on Wednesday, the Dragons have allowed just six runs in three games, including games in which they allowed 0 and 1.

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 25 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,930).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II's .352 batting average would rank fifth in the MWL, but he is three plate appearances short of the minimum to qualify. He has hit five home runs in 15 games played this season. He has also stolen six bases and scored 16 runs. In his last six games, Allen is 10 for 23 (.435) with two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored, and four stolen bases.

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (26). He is tied for first in the MWL lead in extra base hits (13) and third in slugging pct (.582).

Hector Rodriguez has hit two home runs in the first five games of the current series. In his last eight games, he has two home runs, three doubles, and nine RBI.

Cade Hunter over his last nine games is batting .379 (11 for 29) with one home run and six RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last seven games is batting .357 (10 for 28) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, May 7 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (2-0, 3.06) at Lake County LH Parker Messick (1-2, 2.73)

Wednesday, May 8 (11:00 am): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 6.00) at Lake County TBA

Thursday, May 9 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.70) at Lake County TBA

Friday, May 10 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (2-0, 2.49) at Lake County TBA

Saturday, May 11 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98) at Lake County TBA

Sunday, May 12 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera at Lake County TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.