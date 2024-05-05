'Caps Survive Dragons Rally, 8-6

May 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps exploded on offense as the bullpen weathered a late rally by the Dayton Dragons in an 8-6 victory in front of 7,838 fans Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

The Whitecaps plated seven unanswered runs before the Dragons responded with six runs through the fifth and sixth innings, but they couldn't complete the job, being held to just one hit through the final three frames as 'Caps pitchers compiled 12 strikeouts to earn the victory and a six-game series split.

West Michigan jumped all over Dayton in the first inning, plating five runs - highlighted by a two-run double from Cole Turney - delivering the 'Caps the early 5-0 advantage. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Jaden Hamm was spotless, posting 3.1 scoreless frames with seven punchouts as Jose Sibrian added an RBI double in the third before Luke Gold launched his fifth homer of the season in the fifth - a solo shot - increasing their lead to 7-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Dragons third baseman Cam Collier scored Sal Stewart with an RBI double before crossing the plate on a double into the right field gap by Victor Acosta - trimming the advantage to 7-2. Gold drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth to increase the lead to 8-2 before Dayton rallied for four runs in the bottom half - featuring a two-run home run from designated hitter Ethan O'Donnell - slicing the 'Caps lead to 8-6. Dayton couldn't complete the comeback, as Whitecaps relievers Connor Holden, Cleiverth Perez, and Michael Bienlien tossed three scoreless innings with three punchouts to tame the Dragons and earn the split.

The Whitecaps improve to 11-16 while the Dragons fall to 12-15. Whitecaps reliever Tanner Kohlhepp (4-3) earns his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs through 1.2 innings pitched as Bienlien earns his first save with a scoreless ninth. Dragons starter Javi Rivera (0-1) suffers his first loss of the year, allowing five runs while recording just one out in the first inning. Jaden Hamm - the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Month - currently holds a 1.14 ERA - the lowest amongst qualified starting pitchers in the Midwest League - while posting a league-best 37 strikeouts and three walks through 23.2 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps return home for a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday night beginning at 6:35 pm. The pitchers for the Whitecaps and TinCaps are still to be determined. Don't miss the action; tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com .

