Great Lakes Wins Series, Besting Wisconsin 5-3

Appleton, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-9) took the series and tenth game of 12 straight played on the road, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (17-10) 5-3 on a 63-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium.

Alex Freeland had his ninth multi-hit game in his 23rd played in 2024. Down 3-1 in the sixth, Freeland rifled a double up the right-field line to score Jake Vogel, who led off the inning with a single. A Kyle Nevin sacrifice fly tied the game at three. In the eighth inning, Freeland walked and stole second. Thayron Liranzo lined a ball to left to plate Freeland, the go-ahead run.

Freeland, the Midwest League leader in OPS at 1.111, provided insurance with an RBI single to right field in the ninth. It scored Sam Mongelli with two outs. Freeland now leads the team in RBI with 21.

Jackson Ferris started the game for the Loons, striking out six over four innings. Two runs were plated in the first, both unearned. The 20-year-old left-hander struck out the side in the fourth. Chris Campos followed and impressed. After an RBI single in the fifth inning, Campos retired the final seven he faced. Campos has a 0.75 ERA and one run allowed in 12 innings.

The defense stepped up in the eighth, turning a 6-4-3 double play in the eighth inning. Nelson Quiroz earned the third out with a slide, scoop, and sling from in front of home plate to first to retire Jadher Areinamo. Lucas Wepf tossed the ninth, striking out two. Wepf has three saves in four opportunities.

Chris Newell notched the first run for Great Lakes and his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning. The 401-foot blast to right field pulled the Loons within one. Newell ranks second in the league with six home runs. Rounding Things Out Great Lakes is now 2-0 in their Pepinillos Picantes del Norte persona. Both wins were 5-3 finals.

Up Next The Great Lakes Loons return to Dow Diamond to begin a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics). Game one is Tuesday, May 7th, a School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University. The first pitch is at 11:05 am.

