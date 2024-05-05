Sky Carp Walk off River Bandits

May 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Torin Montgomery's walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning sent the Sky Carp to a 3-2 victory over the River Bandits at ABC Supply Stadium Sunday afternoon.

A tremendous crowd of 1,924 was treated to an outstanding game on a beautiful afternoon for baseball.

The Sky Carp trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth until Chase Luttrell hit a long homer to right field to knot the game at 1-1.

The River Bandits bounced back with a run of their own in the seventh inning to take the lead back at 2-1, but the Comeback Carp struck again.

Yiddi Cappe led off the ninth inning with a single and eventually made his way to third base with one out.

Josh Zamora hit a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game up at 1-1, giving the sun-baked fans free baseball.

After Evan Taylor held the River Bandits scoreless in the top of the inning, the River Bandits walked Carlos Santiago intentionally, Montgomery hit a clean single to left field to send home Jake DeLeo with the winning run.

GAME NOTABLES

- The victory meant the Sky Carp won the series four games to two, and brought them within 1.5 games of the Timber Rattlers and River Bandits.

- The Sky Carp Reading Program accounted for a significant percentage of the crowd, and included students from Clinton Elementary, Ralston Elementary and the Lioncoln Academy.

- Kids 12 and under ran the bases following the game, while several families stuck around to play catch in the outfield after the base race was done. .

WANT TO GO? WHO: Chiefs at Sky Carp

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com o r at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.

Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2024

