TinCaps Game Information: May 26 vs. Quad Cities

Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-25) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (15-25)

Thursday, May 26 (5:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 2-3 of 6 in Series | Home Games 20-21 of 66 | Games 41-2 of 132

Game 2: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 21 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Noah Murdock (No. 22 Royals prospect)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and River Banidts had their game suspended by rain in the bottom of the third inning, with Quad Cities leading, 5-2. Catcher Adam Kerner provided Fort Wayne's offense with a 2-run homer in the second.

TONIGHT: They'll resume the suspended game, still set for 9 innings. Then, following an intermission of approximately 30 minutes, they'll play a second game scheduled for 7 innings.

