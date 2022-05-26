TinCaps Game Information: May 26 vs. Quad Cities
May 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-25) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (15-25)
Thursday, May 26 (5:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 2-3 of 6 in Series | Home Games 20-21 of 66 | Games 41-2 of 132
Game 2: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 21 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Noah Murdock (No. 22 Royals prospect)
TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)
LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and River Banidts had their game suspended by rain in the bottom of the third inning, with Quad Cities leading, 5-2. Catcher Adam Kerner provided Fort Wayne's offense with a 2-run homer in the second.
TONIGHT: They'll resume the suspended game, still set for 9 innings. Then, following an intermission of approximately 30 minutes, they'll play a second game scheduled for 7 innings.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: May 26 vs. Quad Cities - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 31-June 5 Features Udder Tuggers Weekend - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5:35 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
- Rain Soaks Beloit as Sky Carp Rout Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.