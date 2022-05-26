Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (5:35 PM Start)

Thursday, May 26, 2022 l Games # 40-41 (DH)

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 5:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-12) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-22)

RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 5.19) vs. RH Carlos Guzman (1-3, 7.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). The teams will complete a suspended game from Wednesday followed by a seven-inning game. These are the second and third games of a six-game series. Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 6, West Michigan 1 (first six games were played in Dayton).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 0, West Michigan 0 (suspended in bottom of second inning). Tuesday: Dayton 10, West Michigan 1. Joe Boyle fired six no-hit innings, striking out eight. Austin Hendrick had two hits, a walk, and two runs scored in his High-A debut. The Dragons had seasons highs in hits (15), doubles (6), and margin of victory (9). Mat Nelson and Nick Quintana each had three hits. The Dragons had 23 at-bats in the game with runners in scoring position, collecting seven hits.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four games ahead of Great Lakes.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15 games above .500 for first time since June 6, 2017, when they were 36-21.

In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.477), on-base percentage (.351), and OPS (.828).

The Dragons starting pitcher ERA in May is 2.64 (88.2 IP, 26 ER).

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 20-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 10-3 in one-run games; 17-4 in games decided by two or less.

Dayton leads the MWL in home runs with 48, five more than Cedar Rapids.

The Dragons have completed seven series, winning six and splitting one.

Player Notes

Joe Boyle leads all Minor League Baseball in ERA (0.53) and opponent's batting average (.058). He has made seven starts covering 33.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 56, 31 SO). Opponents are 2 for 44 against Boyle with men on base and 1 for 20 with men in scoring position. Boyle has allowed a total of one hit in four road starts.

Alex McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball (833 qualified hitters) in slugging percentage (.806). McGarry leads the Midwest League in OPS (1.184) and extra base hits (23) while ranking second in home runs (11), second in runs batted in (32), and third in batting average (.340)...McGarry has 23 extra base hits in 28 games, an average of .82 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007)...McGarry has hit safely in his last eight games, batting .469 with 10 extra base hits including three home runs. He has missed the last four games.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 60, ranking tied for fifth in all Minor League Baseball. In three of Phillips' last four starts, he has gone six innings and allowed a total of one earned run combined in those 18 innings. Since April 28, Phillips has made four starts, posting a 1.64 ERA (22 innings, 12 hits, 4 walks, 39 strikeouts, .158 opponent's batting average).

Allan Cerda is batting .367 with four home runs over his last nine games.

Rece Hinds is batting .372 with three home runs over his last 14 games.

The Dragons roster includes 13 players selected in the first five rounds of the draft and 11 of the Reds top 27 prospects (MLB.com).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (4-3, 3.00)

Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-1, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Ty Madden (2-3, 4.32)

Sunday, May 29 (6:00 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-1, 4.18)

