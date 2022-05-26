Sky Carp-Lugnuts Postponed
May 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT -Thursday night's scheduled game between the Beloit Sky Carp and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 27, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.
The teams will play two seven-inning games, with the second contest getting underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
It's a fireworks Friday at ABC Supply Stadium, with the show happening at the conclusion of the second game. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
