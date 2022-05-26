Sky Carp-Lugnuts Postponed

BELOIT -Thursday night's scheduled game between the Beloit Sky Carp and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 27, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.

The teams will play two seven-inning games, with the second contest getting underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

It's a fireworks Friday at ABC Supply Stadium, with the show happening at the conclusion of the second game. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

