Nuts/Sky Carp Postponed, to Play Two on Friday
May 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
BELOIT, Wisc. - The scheduled Thursday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (16-25) and host Beloit Sky Carp (14-27) night at ABC Supply Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Central, the Lugnuts' sixth doubleheader of the season.
The Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are on the road at Beloit through Sunday, returning to Jackson® Field™ on Tuesday, May 31, to open up a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
