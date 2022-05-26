Nuts/Sky Carp Postponed, to Play Two on Friday

BELOIT, Wisc. - The scheduled Thursday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (16-25) and host Beloit Sky Carp (14-27) night at ABC Supply Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Central, the Lugnuts' sixth doubleheader of the season.

The Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are on the road at Beloit through Sunday, returning to Jackson® Field™ on Tuesday, May 31, to open up a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels.

