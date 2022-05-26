Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 31-June 5 Features Udder Tuggers Weekend

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Are you ready? The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have an undercard of two games against the Peoria Chiefs on May 31 and June 1 before the main event of Udder Tuggers Weekend from June 2 through June 5 against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. There is so much going on during this series that you must get out to the ballpark to see it all!

TUESDAY, MAY 31 at 6:40pm; Mental Health Awareness Night with appearance by former Green Bay Packer Alex Green presented by Prevent Suicide Fox Cities; Community Donation Event with Goodwill NCW and Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100: Former Green Bay Packer Alex Green will be at Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Prevent Suicide Fox Cities. Green will speak to fans for thirty minutes starting at 5:00pm about his depression, struggles with addiction, and journey to sobriety. Then, Green will sign autographs on the concourse from 5:30 to 6:15pm. Prevent Suicide Fox Cities will also be available to talk with fans about mental health during the game. You can help Goodwill NCW by bringing a donation of clothes, shoes, coats, books, purses, kitchenware, accessories, home décor, and more between 4:30 and 6:30p for a Donation Event sponsored by Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste. Fans who donate to the drive will receive a tote bag. Members of the Goodwill NCW Resources Team will also be available to talk with those interested in a career at Goodwill. Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100 also happening on this night. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 at 12:10pm; STEM Day presented by Mathnasium; Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living: It's STEM Day! Kids in attendance can learn about the many careers that are available in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with Mathnasium. Fans aged 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Aspire Senior Living. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND THURSDAY JUNE 2 THROUGH SUNDAY JUNE 5: The Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear this year's Udder Tuggers Jerseys for all four of these games. All jerseys are available for fans to bid in an online auction now through Sunday, June 5. There are two flights of auctions. Auction number one has one group of jerseys and is scheduled to end at 6:30pm on June 5. Auction number two has the second group of jerseys and is scheduled to end at 7:00pm on June 5. Proceeds from the auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of the team. There are plenty of other dairy celebrations and interactions planned for you and Buddercup, our Udder Tuggers mascot, will be at all four games of Udder Tuggers Weekend.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2 at 6:40pm; Buddercup Bobblehead courtesy of Sure-Dry; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Buddercup gets her own bobblehead to celebrate the start of Udder Tuggers Weekend. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive Bobblehead Buddercup courtesy of Sure-Dry. This is also a Craft Brews & Brats game from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $2.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3 at 6:40pm; Wallet Giveaway courtesy of Fleet Farm; Wisconsin Dells Night; Fireworks Night; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: There are two giveaways on this night to go along with the first postgame fireworks display of the season. The first 1,000 fans will receive a cow-patterned Velcro wallet from Fleet Farm. The next 1,000 fans will receive pair of sunglasses from Wisconsin Dells, the World's Waterpark Capital. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of a Supper Club Friday from Arty's and 101.1 WIXX. After the fireworks, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation. Make sure you don't miss this - or any of the Fireworks nights at the ballpark by purchasing a 10-game Fireworks Ticket Package at this link before Friday, June 3.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4 at 6:40pm; Stress Cow Giveaway courtesy of Milk Source; Wisconsin Dells Night #2; Family Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Milk Source has some squeezable stress cows for the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark on Saturday. Then, the folks from Wisconsin Dells have another 1,000 sunglasses to give to the next 1,000 fans to attend this game. It is all part of a Family Night courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Tundraland presents the first Saturday Night fireworks display of the season and Kids Run the Bases is available for children twelve and under courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5 at 1:10pm; Udder Tuggers Travel Mug Giveaway presented by BOLDT; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan featuring Jeff Cirillo Appearance; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: Udder Tuggers weekend wraps up with a cow-patterned travel mug giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of BOLDT. The team may be wearing their Udder Tuggers jerseys for this game, but a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan is still in effect with an appearance by former Milwaukee Brewer Jeff Cirillo, who will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Get your autograph with Jeff Cirillo early, you play catch on the field before the game from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A. If you stay after the game, Timber Rattlers players are available for autographs courtesy of Tundraland.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is home.

