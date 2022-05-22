TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. West Michigan

May 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-23) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (17-21)

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 18 of 66 | Game 39 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Ty Madden (No. 6 Tigers prospect)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to West Michigan, 1-0, due to a Jack Holton home run in the fourth. Robert Gasser pitched six innings of one-run ball and Ramon Perez and Nick Thwaits combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

CLOSE LOSSES: The TinCaps are 3-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 5-10 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs. Fort Wayne has fallen in three of the last four one-run games after Saturday.

RE-UP: After today's series finale, the TinCaps have Monday off before a second straight six-game home series - this time versus Quad Cities. The 12 straight home games ties for the most all season (the other being July 4-10 and 12-17 versus Lake County and Lansing, respectively).

FAN FRENZY: For the second straight night, the TinCaps played in front of a sellout crowd. Saturday's attendance was 7,651. Friday's crowd of 8,045 was the largest at Parkview Field since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with 2020 lost and limited capacity last season.

RYAN BERGERT: Minimum 29 innings pitched, Bergert ranks 7th in the MWL in K/9 (11.79) and K% (31%).

MATTY HITS: Since being called up on May 16, Matthew Acosta has recorded eight hits in his first five games as a TinCap. That's the most hits in a five-game span this season for Acosta, ahead of the six hits he recorded with Single-A Lake Elsinore from April 29-May 5. The last time Acosta had at least eight hits in five games was the final five games of last season - September 4-8 - when he had 11 hits with Lake Elsinore.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (30) and runs (33), while ranking 5th in triples (3) and 6th in stolen bases (14). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.07) and has the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8%).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (47), while ranking 4th in RBIs (27) and stolen bases (15), 5th in runs (23) and AVG (.318), 6th in TB (70), and 8th in OBP (.393). Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 4 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL. Only one other player (South Bend's Pablo Aliendo) is even in double digits. Valenzuela has doubled everyone else. Valenzuela's .992 fielding percentage also leads all catchers (minimum 20 games). He also ranks 8th in the league in walks (22).

RIPKEN REYES: 5th in the MWL in triples (3) and 2nd in HBP (7). Has the 4th lowest K% (13%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (5%).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.