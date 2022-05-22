Lugnuts Activate Southpaw Harris
May 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Hogan Harris activated from Injured List
A 3rd-rounder in 2018 from Louisiana Lafayette, Harris was placed on the Injured List after departing the mound mid-warmups in the 2nd inning on May 4 vs. West Michigan. The southpaw's injury-riddled time in the Athletics' organization had seen him miss all of the 2018 and 2021 seasons. He returns to the mound this afternoon at 1:05 p.m., starting the Lugnuts' series finale at Great Lakes in his fourth start of the year.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugnuts Activate Southpaw Harris - Lansing Lugnuts
- Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley to Play for Dragons Today on MLB Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- Lugnuts Activate Southpaw Harris
- Nuts Stifle Loons, 4-2
- Loons Overtake Hurting Lugs, 6-2
- Lugnuts Reinstate Outfielder Butler
- Loons Top Lugnuts, 8-5