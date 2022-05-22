Lugnuts Activate Southpaw Harris

May 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Hogan Harris activated from Injured List

A 3rd-rounder in 2018 from Louisiana Lafayette, Harris was placed on the Injured List after departing the mound mid-warmups in the 2nd inning on May 4 vs. West Michigan. The southpaw's injury-riddled time in the Athletics' organization had seen him miss all of the 2018 and 2021 seasons. He returns to the mound this afternoon at 1:05 p.m., starting the Lugnuts' series finale at Great Lakes in his fourth start of the year.

